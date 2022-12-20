Fortnite: Easy Method to Damage Opponents While Standing on Snow or Ice

A new batch of weekly quests is now live in Fortnite and one of them requires you to deal damage o opponents while standing on snow or ice. Like the run over holiday decorations with vehicles weekly quest, this one is a five-step process with each step rewarding you with 16K XP. Here is the easiest way to damage opponents while standing on snow or ice in Fortnite.

How to Damage Opponents While Standing on Snow or Ice Fast in Fortnite

The easiest way to complete this weekly quest in Fortnite is to drop into a place with snow and/or ice. Though any snow place will do, we recommend dropping at Lonely Labs. Though a lot of players usually drop at Brutal Bastion, that particular POI is covered with stone which won’t help you complete this quest.

If you are looking for an easy method to complete all five steps of this weekly quest, drop in Lonely Labs. Lonely Labs gets a good amount of people dropping there so you won’t struggle to find opponents to deal damage to. This is also a great place to look for holiday presents to throw at named locations.

Once you have a weapon or two, quickly go outside and make sure you are standing in the snow or on ice. Now you can deal damage to every opponent you see and quickly make progress through this weekly quest. Luckily, each step doesn’t require too much damage, so you’ll ascend through these steps, banking 16K XP each time, very quickly.

If you’re the last one standing at Lonely Labs, you can loot up and continue towards Brutal Bastion or start heading to the next ring location. Either way, make sure to deal damage to any opponent you see. The area around Lonely Labs and Brutal Bastion is covered with ice and snow, so any damage you deal will likely earn you progress on this weekly quest.

With the damage opponents while standing on snow or ice weekly quest out of the way, you can now focus on completing the run over holiday decorations with vehicles weekly quest. Good luck out there and happy holidays!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022