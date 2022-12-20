Fortnite Holiday Present Locations: How to Throw Holiday Presents at Named Locations

After you’ve decorated traffic lights for Winterfest, your next objective is to throw holiday presents at named locations in Fortnite. This new weekly quest will earn you 16K XP. While this weekly quest is pretty difficult, it is only a matter of time before you complete it and net another 16K XP. Here is how to find holiday presents and throw them at named locations in Fortnite.

How to Find Holiday Presents and Throw Them at Named Locations in Fortnite

To complete this oddly specific weekly quest quickly, the goal is to find as many holiday presents as you can. Holiday presents are in-game present boxes that, once thrown, deploy a big present box with legendary guns, ammo, and heals.

The tricky part is finding holiday presents. Though it isn’t as hard as completing the run over holiday decorations with vehicles weekly quest, knowing where to look for holiday presents can be a hangup. To find holiday presents in Fortnite, all you need to do is get lucky when searching chests and ground loot.

Once you have found a holiday present, there are nine different named locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 where you can throw the holiday present. All you need to do is go to the nearest POI, equip your holiday present, and throw the holiday present. Make sure you are in the named location first.

You only need to find holiday presents and throw them at different named locations three times to complete this quest. Also, you need to be in a new named location each time. Once you’ve done this three times, you’ll complete the weekly quest and get 16K XP.

With this quest done, you can head over to the Cozy Lodge and check for pizza slices to score another quick 16K XP. By completing all of these weekly quests quickly, you’ll be leveling up in no time.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022