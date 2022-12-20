How to Run Over Holiday Decorations with Vehicles in Fortnite

Not everybody loves the holiday season. In Fortnite, this new weekly quest is for those people. The weekly quest requires you to run over holiday decorations with Vehicles. This is a five-step quest that can be completed relatively quickly if you know what you’re doing. Here is how to complete the run over holiday decorations with vehicles quest quickly in Fortnite.

How to Complete the Run Over Holiday Decorations with Vehicles Quest Fast in Fortnite

The best way to complete this five-step quest quickly is to get a vehicle and get the Tricked Out augment. This specific augment allows you to apply Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to every car or truck you enter. This is essential to have because big wheels and the steel ram attachments allow you to plow down anything in front of you with ease.

We would not recommend re-rolling your first augment until you get Tricked Out since that will cost you 100 gold bars every time which can add up. Instead, you’ll have to be patient and wait until you naturally get the Tricked Out augment.

Once you have the Tricked Out augment and a vehicle, knock two birds with one stone by heading to Faulty Splits. You can quickly complete the decorate traffic lights weekly quest here while you finish this quest.

Now that you are at Faulty Splits, all you need to do is look for Winterfest decorations and destroy them by running them over with your tricked-out vehicle. These items include the Winterfest tree, the presents, anything with Winterfest lights, and other environmental items that you determine are here because of Winterfest.

Though this is a five-step quest, luckily you’ll complete it quickly because each step requires nothing more than a couple of Winterfest decorations destroyed at a time. If you follow this pattern of destroying Winterfest decorations by running them over with vehicles, you’ll get 16K XP five times which equals 80K XP.

And that is how to complete the run over holiday decorations with vehicles weekly quest. If you haven’t rescued all of the training dummies in water or need help finding a Deku Smash, we’ve got you covered.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022