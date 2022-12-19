The My Hero Academia collaboration has finally arrived in Fortnite with various new items, skins, and quests. Given the theme and storyline of the anime, it only makes sense that one of the My Hero Academia quests asks players to rescue six training dummies in the water. The game doesn’t explicitly explain how to save these training dummies, so this quest may be confusing to some players. If you’re wondering how to do so, here’s how to rescue training dummies in the water in Fortnite.

How to Rescue Training Dummies in the Water in Fortnite

Before rescuing the training dummies, first, you need to find them. Thankfully, unlike quests that involve finding a boss or NPC, finding these training dummies is relatively easy since their locations are fixed. Most of the time, you can find them floating in the water with an exclamation mark on top of their head. However, during our playthrough, we also found a training dummy stuck in the ice. For clarity, check out the map below that’s been marked to guide you in finding them.

Once you have located one of the training dummies, try to get as close as you can to it until you see the interact prompt pop up on your screen. Then, hold the interact button for a few seconds until you see the training dummy disappear. That’s all you need to do to rescue a training dummy. Keep doing this on all six locations to complete the quest.

Upon completing this My Hero Academia quest, you’ll receive 20,000 XP as a reward. Given this quest’s simplicity, it’s worth completing, especially if you’re looking forward to leveling up your battle pass. In addition, you may be able to complete it in one go if you’re lucky enough to find a dirt bike to help you maneuver around the map.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022