Fortnite Extra Winterfest Present: Where is the Last Present?

Check out where to find the last present in Fortnite Chapter 3

January 3rd, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Fortnite-Extra-Winterfest-Present

Fortnite‘s Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021 celebration, an event that gave players of the multi-awarded and acclaimed battle royale the ability to take part in a series of holiday-themed quests and challenges, as well as the chance to win many items, such as cosmetics, weapons, and more, is coming to an end. With that said, as part of the event, players could open a total of 14 presents, located at Cozy Lodge. But now a new and mysterious present arrived, showing itself among all the already existing ones. We will now tell you where to find the last Winterfest present in Fortnite Chapter 3, as well as all we currently know about it.

All We Know and Where to Find the Last Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Present

The mysterious extra present became part of the game after Fortnite suffered from server malfunctions on December 29 of last year, with made many players question if the new present was a glitch or in fact a new reward. In response to the find, the team behind Fortnite responded with a message on Twitter, not revealing much about the present but revealing that they are currently working on it. With that said, you can still find the extra present in Cozy Lodge but is currently not possible to open it. It’s important to point out that even if the present is indeed a glitch, players can hope for some compensation for the server malfunction.

 

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out all the rewards available as part of Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021. as well as how to hide for 10 seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent, destroy 10 Holiday decorations, fly with a chicken, and how to ram a snowman with a vehicle.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusively via the Epic Games Store. Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 will run until January 6th, 2022, at 9 AM ET.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2022

