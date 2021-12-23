Fortnite Sneaky Snowman Locations: How to Hide for 10 Seconds as Sneaky Snowman Within 25m of an Opponent

Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021 is underway and millions of players all over the world are already gearing up and diving into the multi-awarded title in a quest to finish all of its holiday-themed challenges and get all of its exclusive rewards. With that said, one of the hardest challenges in the game right now is one where players need to hide for 10 seconds while at 25 meters from an opponent. To help you complete the challenge, we will now tell you where you can find a Sneaky Snowman, as well as how to hide as one within 25m of an opponent in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Sneaky Snowman Locations

You can find snowmen all over the Island, but we recommend that you head to the area surrounding Puddle Pond, which is located west of the Sanctuary area. The area is the home of many Sneaky Snowman, so you just need to head there and take your pick. You can check out the exact location of Puddle Pond in the map below:

How to Hide for 10 Seconds Within 25m of an Opponent

Once you find a Sneaky Snowman, get close to it and press hide, which will allow you to hide inside him. Once inside, you just need to crouch, which will disguise your legs and allow you to camouflage yourself as a snowman. To complete the challenge you will have to remain hidden for 10 seconds while at 25 meters or less of another player. To do that, we advise you to hide in either urban areas or close to ponds or cabins, as those are areas where the snowmen are normally placed on the map.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusively via the Epic Games Store. Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 will run until January 6th, 2022, at 9 AM ET.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2021