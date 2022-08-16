Fortnite Familiar Training Ground Location: Where to Find Kame House

Fortnite is putting the engine into full throttle with this latest event. Players have been rushing to start working their way through all of the brilliant quests on offer and many have simply just been enjoying the Dragon Ball crossover. You will likely find yourself running away from a charged energy beam at one point or another in this event as for the time being it will obliterate your health bar when it hits your character. Others may also be wondering where to find the ‘Familiar Training Ground’ in the map and this guide will take you over where to find Kame House in Fortnite.

Finding Kame House in Fortnite

For the ‘familiar training ground’ location, you will be able to find this place at ‘Kame House’. Thankfully once you know where the house is on the map you will not have too many issues getting there within a match. It can be found on the east side of the map within the sea, if you go east from ‘Sanctuary’ out onto the ocean, through the islands, until you reach one on the far side; you will have gotten to Kame House.

As can be observed on the map above, where I have placed the blue marker is where you will find Kame House. You will likely be visiting this location a lot of times during the event as you can buy a Nimbus Cloud from here so it is definitely something to look out for along with simply discovering the landmark when you make it there. Jumping off the bus and then gliding close to when you exit is a great way to travel a lot of the distance quickly at the start of the match to make it to Kame House sooner.

