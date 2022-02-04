After two whole Fortnite Chapters, Epic finally revealed the face behind the Foundation who is none other than the global megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. He has been an influential Fortnite character and the new Chapter and the island are entirely dedicated to him and the Seven. The developers even have included a skin called The Foundation (aka Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, allowing players to become the leader of the Seven in style. Here’s how you can unlock the Rock Skin in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Foundation Challenges: How to Unlock The Rock Skin

​In order to unlock the Rock skin, you must have the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Battle Pass owners simply need to perform a quest requiring them to visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary. To quickly perform the quest, you can first drop onto the monument, which is a location on the west side of the Chapter 3 map and from there visit the Sanctuary which is just nearby that location. For the third location, the island has Seven Outposts scattered around the island. You can simply visit any one of those close to the Mighty Monument and Sanctuary to finish the quest quickly.

Nothing stands in your way. And if it does? Move it! Become The Foundation, now unlocked in the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/Ctrno1bMnk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2022

Completing the quest will unlock the base version of The Foundation, which you’ll remember from the NPC on the map and the trailers. The Foundation comes with many cosmetics and styles of his own which can be earned by completing the challenges below.

Search three chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern – Foundation’s Fortune (emoticon)

– Foundation’s Fortune (emoticon) Use four shield potions in a single match – True Foundation (spray)

– True Foundation (spray) Deal 100 melee damage to opponents – Foundation’s Plasma Spike (harvesting tool)

– Foundation’s Plasma Spike (harvesting tool) Snipe an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching – Foundation’s Mantle (back bling)

– Foundation’s Mantle (back bling) Hire a character and travel 1,000 meters with them – Foundational (wrap)

– Foundational (wrap) Assist in eliminating Gunnar – Tactical Visor Toggle (emote)

– Tactical Visor Toggle (emote) Deal 500 headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons – The Foundation (Combat Elite) (style)

– The Foundation (Combat Elite) (style) Deal 1,000 damage to opponents from above with shotguns or SMGs – The Foundation (Tactical) (style)

– The Foundation (Tactical) (style) Land at a Seven Outpost, then finish top 10 twice – The Rocket Wing (glider)

– The Rocket Wing (glider) Complete all of The Foundation quests – The Foundation (Combat) (style)

Most of the challenges are relatively easy to perform however a few challenges might take a bit extra time than the others. For the hire a character challenge only certain characters can be hired. You can hire or choose from only Agent Jones, Brainiac, Galactico, Jonesy The First, Lt. John Llama, Shanta, and The Visitor).

