Fortnite Season 7 is finally here, and one of the season’s first quests requires you to accept a quest from a payphone. Payphones are nothing new in the world of Fortnite, but this is the first time they’ve been used for something important. Just like NPCs could in past seasons, you can also accept missions at payphones now. These are the same quests and give you menial tasks or bounties on other players, so there isn’t much in the way of new content. Here’s how to accept a quest from a payphone in Fortnite.

How to Accept a Quest from a Payphone in Fortnite

To accept a quest from a payphone, all you have to do is approach one and interact with it. You’ll see the same menu that you’d see if you were talking with an NPC, and you can pick and choose any quest from the list. Once you begin a quest, you’ll complete this challenge. Payphones can be found all over the map, but you can see a list of their locations below.

On the eastern edge of Believer Beach

On the southwestern corner of Pleasant Park

Along the road south of Craggy Cliffs

On the hill southeast of Craggy Cliffs

On the hill northwest of Steamy Stacks

Along the road south of Steamy Stacks

Along the road west of Dirty Docks

On the hill northeast of Lazy Lake

In the southeast portion of Retail Row

East of Catty Corner

In the western half of Misty Meadows

To the east of the Hydro 16 Power Plant

Along the road leading north out of Slurpy Swamp

In the southwestern portion of Holly Hedges

It’s recommended to do this challenge in Team Rumble so you don’t have to worry about other players eliminating you before you can accept a quest. Since the season has only just started, everyone playing Fortnite is trying to get the same challenges done. This means the payphone locations are going to be complete warzones for the next few days, and playing in Team Rumble will alleviate most of the stress that would normally come with this challenge.

Fortnite Season 7 will run until the middle of September, so there’s a lot of time to get this challenge done if you don’t get it done during the first week. There is a lot of content to work toward this season, including earning Battle Stars and unlocking the Rick Sanchez skin, so get out there and explore the new map and play around with the new weapons. Superman will also be coming to the game at a later date, and there will be accompanying Superman challenges once the skin is released.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.