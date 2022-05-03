Fortnite: How to Complete All Star Wars May 4th Quests

Fortnite is celebrating Star Wars Day with a ton of new Star Wars content and cosmetics, and a new set of quests is now available to commemorate the new event. Completing these challenges will unlock a free Empire Banner, and previous non-Battle Pass Star Wars skins like Kylo Ren and Boba Fett are returning to the Item Shop as well. On top of all that, Stormtroopers have arrived on the island and players can obtain the E-11 Blaster Rifle from them in exchange for Gold Bars.

There’s a lot of new stuff to check out, but the new quests are the center of the experience. Here’s how to complete all of the Star Wars Day quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

All Star Wars Quests in Fortnite

There are 6 quests to complete for Star Wars Day in Fortnite, and each of them is listed below along with their XP rewards.

S urvive storm phases while carrying a Lightsaber (5): 30,000 XP

30,000 XP Damage opponents within 30 meters using the E-11 Blaster Rifle (1000): 30,000 XP

30,000 XP Complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper (2): 30,000 XP

30,000 XP Drive a vehicle from Chonker’s Speedway or Logjam Lumberyard to a Stormtrooper Checkpoint (1): 30,000 XP

30,000 XP Land at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint, then place top 25 (2) – 30,000 XP

– 30,000 XP Block hits using a Lightsaber (10): 30,000 XP

These quests are now live in-game and will be available for two weeks before disappearing on Tuesday, May 17 at 12 AM ET. All of the in-game Star Wars content will also be available throughout this two-week period, including the Stormtrooper Checkpoints, E-11 Blaster Rifle, and returning Star Wars skins in the Item Shop. If you’re a Star Wars fan, now is a great time to jump into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

How to Get the Empire Banner

While the 30,000 XP reward for each quest is more than enough of an incentive to complete them, finishing the entire set of challenges will unlock a free Empire Banner. It’s not the first free Star Wars cosmetic that Epic Games has given away, and while it may not be as exciting as something like the X-Wing glider, it’s something at least.

A new Fortnite update was also released alongside all of the new Star Wars content, so there’s a ton of new stuff to check out. The latest set of Resistance Quests is now live, tasking players with hacking IO servers in Command Cavern and more. There are also new Omni Chips to collect, and a new Crew Pack is available for Fortnite Crew members.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.