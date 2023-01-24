Whether you’re playing in Team Rumble, Solo, or Duos, eliminating an opponent in Fortnite is not something impossible. Sometimes you may come across an explosive and get lucky, or perhaps you find a great spot to snipe the entire match. The real challenge comes when you have to eliminate a player without any ranged weapons and while on foot. This is one of the latest weekly challenges in Fortnite, and if you want to earn XP to level up, you’ll need to know the easy way on how to eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in your inventory and while on foot in Fortnite.

How to Eliminate a Player with No Ranged Weapons in Your Inventory and While on Foot in Fortnite

First of all, it’s essential to know that almost every weapon is considered a ranged weapon. This includes shotguns, rifles, bows, and many more. So, to complete this quest, you’ll need to rely on melee weapons, such as your pickaxe or the Shockwave Hammer. Here are some ways to use these weapons to complete this quest quickly.

The first one is to drop to one of the hot spots in the map and eliminate a player using your pickaxe at the beginning of the game. Most people don’t have weapons yet during the early game, so you may find one unlucky person to eliminate with your pickaxe. Just remember not to loot ranged weapons upon landing. Otherwise, the elimination will not count for this quest.

Alternatively, you can use the Shockwave Hammer, a powerful close-range weapon that allows you to chase and finish off opponents quickly. Given that this is a rare item that spawns in Oathbound chests, you’ll need to walk an extra mile to get your hands on this item. Despite that, its perks make it worth using, especially since it gives you mobility.

