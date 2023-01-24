Fortnite has become one of the most famous battle royale games out there, and it’s no surprise why. With many different weapons and strategies, the game offers endless possibilities for players to let their creativity shine and earn levels quickly. One of the best ways to earn levels in this game is by completing challenges, and throwing something within five seconds of damaging an opponent is one of them. If you’re wondering about the easiest way to do this challenge, here’s everything you need to know about how to throw something within five seconds of damaging an opponent in Fortnite.

How to Throw Something Within 5 Seconds of Damaging an Opponent in Fortnite

First, you’ll need to land on a hot spot. This will ensure you’ll be able to find enemies easily. Next, you need to pick up a weapon to arm yourself. You can choose from various weapons, including shotguns, rifles, snipers, and more. Each weapon has advantages and disadvantages, so you’ll need to decide which is best for your playstyle. Once you’ve selected your weapon, it’s time to get to the throwing part.

To throw something within five seconds of damaging an opponent, you’ll need to ensure you have other items in your inventory. This could be anything from a grenade, a consumable item, to a Big Bush Bomb. Next, find an enemy within your area. For this, you can use the latest Falcon Scout item to scan your surroundings or just listen to the footsteps around you.

Once you’ve found someone, aim and shoot them before quickly switching your equipped item to something else. After that, hold right-click and press left-click to throw the item on the ground. You should be notified that you’ve completed the quest after doing this and receive 16,000 XP as a reward.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023