Fortnite: How to Get a Prop Disguise

The latest set of Fortnite challenges has arrived, and one of them requires players to stay within 20 meters of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise. Prop disguises are an underutilized feature of Fortnite Season 6, but you should expect to see quite a few players hiding in plain sight now that a challenge is centered around them. You can purchase them from certain NPCs, but not everyone sells them. You’ll also need enough Gold Bars, but they thankfully aren’t too expensive. Here’s how to get a prop disguise in Fortnite.

All Prop Disguise Locations in Fortnite

Prop disguises can be purchased from the following NPCs.

Crustina – Pizza Pit north of Colossal Crops

– Pizza Pit north of Colossal Crops Raz – Colossal Crops

– Colossal Crops Snow Sniper – East of Retail Row

– East of Retail Row Jekyll – Steamy Stacks

– Steamy Stacks Bushranger – West of Pleasant Park

Once you find an NPC that sells prop disguises, simply speak to them and select “Activate Prop Disguise.” As long as you have enough Gold Bars, you’ll be transformed into a random item and remain in this disguised for until you shoot, use an item, or take damage. The prop disguise also wears off after two minutes if nothing causes you to lose it beforehand. Prop disguises typically cost only 75 Gold Bars, so you should be able to easily afford one if you’ve been playing regularly.

How to Stay Within 20m of a Player for 3 Seconds While Wearing a Prop Disguise

Once you purchase a prop disguise, you can start working on this challenge. It’s really not that hard because you only have to remain in close proximity to someone else for just 3 seconds. To get this challenge done easily, drop at Colossal Crops and purchase a prop disguise from Raz.

Once you’re disguised, just hide somewhere in the building with Raz. Other players are sure to pass through here, and you’ll be able to get your 3 seconds in while they’re looting or talking to Raz. If nobody comes to the building, you can also sneak outside through the fields and find someone else to stalk. Remember, you don’t have to get too close to someone else. 20 meters is quite a bit of space, and you can use walls for cover if someone sees you.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.