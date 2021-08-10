Fortnite: How to Get Shadow Superman Style

Superman has arrived in Fortnite, and there’s a special Shadow style variant that players can unlock for the popular DC superhero by completing various challenges. Unlocking the normal versions of Clark Kent and Superman requires players to complete quests from DC heroes like Armored Batman and Beast Boy, but dedicated players can go even further and unlock the Shadow style by putting in some extra work. Most players will already have some progress made toward unlocking the style, but it won’t be obtainable until the tail end of Season 7. Here’s how to unlock Shadow Superman in Fortnite.

How to Get Shadow Superman in Fortnite

The Shadow Style for Superman is unlocked by completing 84 Epic quests during Fortnite Season 7. Epic quests are released every week, and players should be able to unlock the Shadow style by Week 12 if they complete every new challenge for each week of the season.

Unlocking the Shadow style will also unlock Shadow variants for Superman’s other cosmetic items, so you’ll get an entirely new look once you complete enough challenges. These are all the Shadow Superman items:

Clark Kent (Shadow)

Daily Planet (Shadow)

Superman’s Cape (Shadow)

Solitude Striker (Shadow)

Just like the normal Superman skin, you’ll need to use the Secret Identity built-in emote while playing as Shadow Clark Kent to transform into Shadow Superman. This emote is unlocked by completing Superman quests, so but you probably already have those completed by this point if you’re trying to unlock the Shadow style. You can also choose to start matches as Shadow Superman in your Locker if you prefer.

Fortnite Season 7 is slated to run through September 12, so there won’t be much time to catch up on quests if you wait until the last second. You’ll have to complete most of the Epic quests for the entire season in order to get this exclusive style. Week 14 is expected to be the final week of the season barring any extensions, so the window to unlock the Shadow style is slim.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.