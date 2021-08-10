Fortnite Phone Booth Locations: How to Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent

The Superman quests are now live in Fortnite, and the final challenge requires players to use a phone booth as Clark Kent. These can be found in different places across the island, and you can complete this quest quite easily as long as you visit the right location. You do have to have the Clark Kent skin unlocked in order for this to work, so make sure you complete a few other Superman quests to get it beforehand. Here’s where you can find a phone booth in Fortnite.

Fortnite Phone Booth Locations

There are five phone booths on the Fortnite map. These are different from normal payphones, which can be found in most places. Fortnite phone booths can be found at these locations:

West of Holly Hedges

Misty Meadows

Retail Row

Craggy Cliffs

Gas Station to the east of Corny Complex

To complete this quest and unlock the Secret Identity built-in emote, all you have to do is use one of these phone booths with the Clark Kent skin equipped. Remember, phone booths are different from payphones, so you can’t just visit any phone location for this challenge.

Once you enter the phone booth, Clark Kent will transform into his alter ego, Superman, and you’ll unlock the built-in emote for use in other matches. This allows you to transform from Clark Kent into Superman and vice versa. You can even choose to start matches as Superman in your Locker if you prefer, which is a trait that is unique to this outfit.

Once you have unlocked the Superman style for Clark Kent, you’ll be done with most of the Superman quests. Make sure to glide through rings as Clark Kent to unlock the Daily Planet back bling if you haven’t already. Also, keep working on your Epic quests for this season in order to unlock the Solitude Striker pickaxe and the Shadow style for Superman.

