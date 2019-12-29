Fortnite – How to Get the Free Christmas Tree Skin

If you’ve been playing Fortnite recently, you may have seen some folks running around in a Christmas Tree skin. You won’t be able to find this skin in the item shop or the battle pass, however. The method of obtaining the Lt. Evergreen skin in Fortnite is a little different than other skins. It’s a part of a limited-time event, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to get your hands on the festive attire. There are also reports of bugs from some people, too, so it may take a couple of tries to get it. Thankfully, the process isn’t difficult at all.

How to Get the Lt. Evergreen Skin in Fortnite

For the holidays, Epic has been running an event within Fortnite called Winterfest. During the promotional period, you can obtain a variety of free gifts just for playing the game, and the Lt. Evergreen Christmas Tree skin just so happens to be one of them. To get the skin, you’ll need to visit the Winterfest Presents Lodge. To get there, navigate to the snowflake tab from the lobby.

Once you’re in the cozy cabin, you’ll see a bunch of presents strewn about. Our target is hidden amongst the gifts, but it’s not exactly wrapped up like the rest. If you move your cursor to the right, past all the presents, you’ll find that you’re able to select the Christmas Tree in the background. The prompt says “Just a Tree,” but don’t let this fool you. If you open the tree like you would any other present, you’ll be rewarded with the Lt. Evergreen skin and the Re-Gifter back bling, both part of the Piney Fresh set.

Like we mentioned earlier, the redemption process is bugged out for some people. If you open the tree and nothing happens, try restarting the game and trying again. The items should pop on your second attempt, but if they don’t, just keep trying. Of course, if you’re on the hunt for even more festive Fortnite cosmetics, you can check out our guide on how to get the rare Merry Mint Pickaxe, which will only be available for a limited time. There’s also the Purple Remedy style, but you can save that one for after the holidays.