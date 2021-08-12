Free Guy has crossed over with Fortnite, and players can earn a free emote by completing certain quests around the island. ATM machines have popped up all across the map, and these machines dole out missions from Ryan Reynolds himself. There are various challenges themed around the new Free Guy movie, and they’re pretty easy to accomplish. Here’s how to get the Free Guy emote in Fortnite.

How to Get the Free Guy Emote in Fortnite

To unlock the Free Guy emote in Fortnite, you have to complete five Free Guy quests. You can obtain these from ATM machines scattered across the map. They can be found in the following locations:

Gas Stations

Apres Ski

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

The Orchard

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Risky Reels

Slurpy Swamp

Believer Beach

Since everyone asked for it: pic.twitter.com/WQqLTaEg79 — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 12, 2021

After completing the fifth quest, you will unlock the emote for free. It features the voice of Ryan Reynolds himself saying “Don’t have a good day, have a great day!” This event will run through September 6, so you have a few weeks to get these challenges done and earn the emote for yourself. A Free Guy skin will also be available in the Item Shop soon, but you’ll have to spend V-Bucks to buy it.

All Free Guy Quests in Fortnite

There are six Free Guy quests in Fortnite, and each of them is listed below:

Get hit by a moving vehicle

Place coins around the map

Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires

Take melee damage

Talk with any NPC

Use Good Guy Emote near opponent

You’ll unlock the Good Guy emote from Free Guy once you finish 5 of these quests. The last quest requires you to use the emote near another player, but there isn’t a special reward for doing so.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.