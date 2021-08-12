Free Guy has crossed over with Fortnite, and players can earn a free emote by completing certain quests around the island. ATM machines have popped up all across the map, and these machines dole out missions from Ryan Reynolds himself. There are various challenges themed around the new Free Guy movie, and they’re pretty easy to accomplish. Here’s how to get the Free Guy emote in Fortnite.
How to Get the Free Guy Emote in Fortnite
To unlock the Free Guy emote in Fortnite, you have to complete five Free Guy quests. You can obtain these from ATM machines scattered across the map. They can be found in the following locations:
- Gas Stations
- Apres Ski
- Craggy Cliffs
- Dirty Docks
- Holly Hedges
- Lazy Lake
- Misty Meadows
- The Orchard
- Pleasant Park
- Retail Row
- Risky Reels
- Slurpy Swamp
- Believer Beach
Since everyone asked for it: pic.twitter.com/WQqLTaEg79
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 12, 2021
After completing the fifth quest, you will unlock the emote for free. It features the voice of Ryan Reynolds himself saying “Don’t have a good day, have a great day!” This event will run through September 6, so you have a few weeks to get these challenges done and earn the emote for yourself. A Free Guy skin will also be available in the Item Shop soon, but you’ll have to spend V-Bucks to buy it.
All Free Guy Quests in Fortnite
There are six Free Guy quests in Fortnite, and each of them is listed below:
- Get hit by a moving vehicle
- Place coins around the map
- Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires
- Take melee damage
- Talk with any NPC
- Use Good Guy Emote near opponent
You’ll unlock the Good Guy emote from Free Guy once you finish 5 of these quests. The last quest requires you to use the emote near another player, but there isn’t a special reward for doing so.
Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.