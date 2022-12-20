Fortnite: How to Pop Out of a Giant Snowball and Damage Players Within 10 Seconds

Fortnite loves weekly quests centered around snowballs which means it is important you know how to make one. If you want a quick 16K XP, you can complete this pop out of a giant snowball and damage players within 10 seconds weekly quest in Fortnite.

Easy Method to Pop Out of a Giant Snowball and Damage Players Within 10 Seconds in Fortnite

If you want to complete this weekly quest quickly, you need to go to Lonely Labs. At Lonely Labs, you’ll find a lot of snow on the ground and players to deal damage to. To quickly earn progress toward completing this quest, all you need to do is grab a gun, hide in a snowball, and pop out when an enemy is nearby.

If you need a reminder on how to make a giant snowball in Fortnite, all you need to do is melee snowy ground. A snowball will get bigger with each hit and, when it is big enough and gets a health bar, you can hide inside of it. Wait for enemies to draw near and then hop out and shotgun or SMG them. You’ll progress through this quest in no time.

Lonely Labs is always a popular POI for people to land at. By landing here and dealing damage to players within 10 seconds of popping out of a giant snowball, you’ll also easily chip away at the damage opponents while standing on snow or ice weekly quest. Two quests in one!

If you want to get really crazy, you can go for three quests in one by searching for a holiday present and throwing it at Lonely Labs. By focusing on this giant snowball weekly quest, you can also make progress in other weekly quests.

And that is how to complete the pop out of a giant snowball and damage players within 10 seconds weekly quest in Fortnite. Be sure to stop by the Cozy Lodge and check for pizza slices before opening your daily present.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

