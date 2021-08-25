Fortnite Impostors Trials: How to Get Free Rewards

Fortnite players can now earn free rewards by participating in the new Impostor Trials event. There are three free rewards up for grabs in the Impostors Trials, but only a limited number of players can sign up. According to Epic Games, only 5 million players can participate in the Impostors Trials, so you need to act fast if you want the free gear. Here’s how you can sign up for the Fortnite Impostors Trials and earn free rewards.

How to Earn Free Impostors Trials Rewards in Fortnite

To participate in the Impostors Trials, all you have to do is sign up and play matches of the Imposters mode. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the Impostors Trials website

Sign in with your Epic Games Account

Play the Impostors mode in Fortnite to earn rewards

You will receive the Hot Headed Spray immediately upon registration. To earn the other rewards, you have to earn badges by playing matches. You will receive one badge for every two Impostors matches that you play. Once you play 10 matches, you will earn enough badges to unlock the Just Between Us emoticon. After finishing 20 matches, you’ll unlock the Spectral Flex wrap.

The Impostors Trials will run from August 25 to September 5. You can check your progress at any time by visiting the Impostors Trials website. Any Impostors matches you play before signing up will not count toward badges or rewards, so make sure to sign up and get started before you start playing. Playing 20 matches will take quite some time, and you only have a week and a half to earn these rewards.

If you haven’t jumped into the new Impostors LTM in Fortnite yet, then this event is a great opportunity to check it out. The mode is basically just a different version of Among Us. Players are divided into two groups: Agents and Impostors. Agents have to complete various tasks around the map, while the Impostors must eliminate as many Agents as they can without being discovered. It’s a lot of fun, even if some people were upset about the mode.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.