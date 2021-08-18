Among Us Devs Wanted to Collab on Fortnite Imposter LTM

The recent Fortnite 17.40 update included a brand LTM called Imposters. In the past, we have seen a community creation that was very similar, but this new mode is an official Epic Games creation. The Imposters LTM sees up to 10 players tasked with completing various assignments across a small map packed full of narrow corridors. But, up to 2 of your teammates, or perhaps even you, are Imposters whose main goal is to eliminate other players while not being found out. This sounds familiar, right?

While not the first game to do this, Innersloth’s Among Us is perhaps the most known, with the game becoming incredibly popular among streamers and content creators in the Summer of 2020. It is also very clear where Epic Games got the inspiration from, with the mode being called Imposters, the same name given to the bad guys in Among Us. As expected, Innersloth isn’t too happy about this but also stated they would have liked to collaborate with Epic Games to make the game mode even better.

Innersloth’s community director Victoria Chan took to Twitter to express her disappointment saying “it would’ve been really, really cool to collab”, as well as “like game mechanics fine, those shouldn’t be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting?”

It is clear to see where Victoria Chan is coming from, as the mode plays like a 3D game of Among Us, the mechanics are identical, but the terminology used, especially in discussions with other players, is virtually identical to how a typical discussion in Among Us would go. From what I can tell, it looks like the Fortnite devs played Among Us with a notepad and jotted down how players talk to each other and just added those lines in the game. Imposters is an incredibly fun mode, but with Epic Games being such a creative company, it would of been great to see a fresh take on the genre, rather than a 3D clone of an existing title.