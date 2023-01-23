Fortnite Kid LAROI Skin: Price, Release Date, Back Bling, and Everything We Know

Fortnite yet again has even more events on the way and one of these is the Kid LAROI Wild Dreams experience and some players will be on the hunt for details relating to new skins which at times seems to be a full subculture of the community. If you are someone who does indeed collect as many outfits/skins as they can possibly get then you will have two new skins to add to your list soon. This article will take you through the details about the Kid LAROI skin in Fortnite.

Kid LAROI Skin Release Date and Prices

Both the Kid LAROI outfit and the Rogue LAROI outfit will be able to be bought from the in-game store after 7pm ET on January 26. However, something that some people may not know about is if you take part in the Kid LAROI Cup through the ‘Duos Zero Build tournament’ which occurs on January 24, you will have a chance of unlocking the skins earlier.

There has been no official mention of the prices for the skins/outfits but they will likely be around 2000 Vbucks each so be sure to save up your in-game currency if you have been planning to spend it on the latest items arriving to the store.

Kid LAROI Back Bling Details

You may have also heard talk about new back bling and one of these will be the Tragic BLADE bling arriving alongside the Rogue LAROI outfit has a stunning appearance of a sword that also can be used as a pickaxe in the experience. It will certainly no doubt be a brilliant item to have so make sure you are ready to purchase it if you like the look of it.

Further, the Get My Bag back bling will also be available to acquire from the normal ‘Kid LAROI’ outfit set. Now when you are using the best augments in the game you can create a new style for yourself with these blings while eliminating opponents on the field.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023