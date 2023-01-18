All 5 New Augments in Fortnite

Augments are a new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 and five new ones just dropped with the latest updates. This is the first time new augments have been added to the game even though old augments get disabled and re-enabled often for maintenance. Some of the new augments rank really well compared to the rest of them — here is what all five new augments are in Fortnite.

Every New Augment in Fortnite Explained

As mentioned previously, there are five new augments available today in Fortnite. Here is what they are called and what they do:

Shotgun Striker – Your shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents.

– Your shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents. Rarity Check – Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons.

– Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons. Danger Hero – Briefly regenerate health and gain movement speed when your shield breaks.

– Briefly regenerate health and gain movement speed when your shield breaks. Zero Chance – Temporarily gain the Zero Point dash ability each time you break an enemy’s shield.

– Temporarily gain the Zero Point dash ability each time you break an enemy’s shield. Peely’s Plunder – Receive a treasure map that will lead you to buried treasure.

To explain in further detail what each new augment does, Shotgun Striker and Rarity Check seem to be definite highlights. Both of these perks allow you to trigger Siphon which is an effect that grants health and shields after killing an enemy. This is an extremely powerful ability especially if you are playing squads and need to clutch up for your team.

Danger Hero and Zero Chance are also great augments that can either be used to escape a sticky situation or seek and destroy your enemies. Zero Chance will give you the Zero Point dash ability, after cracking an enemy’s shield, which allows you to do a short teleport jump when you press jump in mid-air. Danger Hero’s ability speaks for itself, but can be useful to escape or to push in harder and secure the elim.

Last but definitely not least, Peely’s Plunder is an augment not to miss. Once you select this augment, you’ll be given a treasure map that will lead you to where you can secure Legendary weapons. Though it isn’t an augment with immediate benefits, if you can dig up the buried treasure and acquire the loot, you’ll be in great shape to secure a Victory Royale.

Though we won’t know these augments’ full potential until they are played with and a new meta is determined, we think these new augments are great additions to an already great pool of useful perks. We can’t wait to see how players will use these abilities in combination with other augments and with the best weapons in the game.

Fortnite is available to play for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023