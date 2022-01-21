Fortnite Mole Team Drill Site Locations: Interact With a Computer Terminal at Mole Team Drill Site Challenge Guide

Hello everyone and welcome back to another Fortnite guide. If you’re here, you’re looking for help finding all of the Mole Team Drill Site locations in Fortnite for the “Interact with a computer terminal at a Mole Team Drill Site” season quest for Chapter 3 Season 1. Like always, we’ve got you covered.

Fortnite Mole Team Drill Site Locations

For starters, I have good news. This quest overlaps with another season quest, namely the “Eliminate IO Forces” quest because the IO guards are guarding the drill sites. Both of them will give you 25K XP, so by the end of this guide, you’ll have scored yourself 50K XP. Two birds, one stone!

There are three places on the map where you can find the Mole Team Drill Sites. And here they are:

Northeast of Logjam Lumberyard in the valley that is directly north of the mountain.

Directly north of the Daily Bugle and northeast of Sleepy Sound on the road that leads to the coast.

Southeast of Greasy Grove at the patch of desert on the west side of the river.

Once you’ve arrived at one of these places, you’ll want to look for a computer terminal. Interact with all three at all three places, and you’ll have completed the quest. Also, the computer terminal will scan the nearby area and highlight chests, items, animals, and enemy players, so use that to your advantage.

Eliminating the IO Guards

The second quest that goes with the Mole Team Drill Site quest is eliminating the IO guards. Once you drop into one of the three areas listed above, the IO guards will immediately open fire on you. To take them out, you’ll want to come prepared.

Also, the IO guards pair up and heal each other given the chance, so make you eliminate them two by two. And with that, you’ll have made yourself 50K XP in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.