Fortnite Mole Team Locations: How to Receive Your Next Objective at Any Mole Team

A new set of Season challenges is now live in Fortnite, and the first challenge that players need to complete this week is to receive their next orders from a Mole Team. As Chapter 3 Season 1 has progressed, the snow has slowly been melting across the island and the Imagined Order, or IO, has been drilling their way to the new side of the island after it flipped over in the Chapter 2 finale. They’re drilling their way over with Mole Teams, which can be found all across the map. Finding a Mole Team is the first step in completing the new quests, so here are all five Mole Team locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Mole Team Locations

There are five Mole Teams in Fortnite, and each of their locations is listed below.

East of Logjam Lumberyard

Northeast of Sleepy Sound

South of Coney Crossrounds

West of The Joneses

Southeast of Greasy Grove

You can also see all five Mole Team locations marked on the map below. You only need to visit one of the locations to complete this challenge, so just take your pick between any of the five.

Once you arrive at a Mole Team location, you will immediately receive your orders and complete the challenge. The next quest is to destroy IO equipment to collect electronic parts, but you’ll have to take care of the IO guards in the area first. They are hostile and will attack on sight, which makes sense considering we aren’t on the best terms with the Imagined Order at the moment.

There should only be two guards at each Mole Team site though, so you should be able to make quick work of them. They will drop decent gear as well, giving you a headstart for the match. You may even be able to find IO chests and other rare loot nearby. A recent Fortnite update added the Machine Pistol after an extended stay in the vault, so keep an eye out for one of those.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.