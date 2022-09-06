Fortnite: Swim Through Energy Clouds to Charge the Energy Cell Locations

Fortnite Part 8 of the Vibin’ Quest requires you to swim through energy clouds to charge the energy cell. This single quest will grant you 7K XP and will need to be done 10 times in order to complete it. Here is how to complete this energy cloud quest in Fortnite.

How to Swim Through Energy Clouds in Fortnite

For starters, you’ll need to know where to start this quest. If you hover over to your map, you’ll see the exclamation points around the lake west of Coney Crossroads and north of Tilted Towers. You will be able to swim through all of the energy clouds you need here.

Simply drop into the lake, grab a weapon or two, and swim out. You will see floating white orbs above the water. All you need to do is jump through the clouds and you will have successfully gotten one.

At first, there will seem to only be about five or six clouds. But don’t worry. As you collect energy clouds, more energy clouds will become available. All you need to do is continue in the path you are swimming to get all 10 clouds you need.

Use your map to help guide you towards the next energy clouds. There will be one to two more energy clouds marked with exclamation points as you continue swimming.

And that is how to complete the energy clouds quest in Fortnite. With this done, you are close to being caught up with all of the Vibin’ quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Fortnite is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.