Update 3.08 has arrived for Fortnite and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Fortnite is one of the best examples of an ongoing games as a service style game, where new content is constantly coming to the game. As a result, there are tons of updates for the game all throughout the year, though they vary in the amount of content found within them. We just had a new update the other day with update 3.07, but this time around the update is much smaller. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 3.08.

Fortnite Update 3.08 Patch Notes

We’ve begun to deploy a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC that improves game stability. You will be prompted to download the patch at the end of your match or when launching the game. No server downtime will be required.

This issue has been resolved by today’s maintenance patch. Players on GeForce NOW are again able to change their Video settings.

Compared to many of the Fortnite patches where there are new weapons and such, this one is very standard. Rather than straight up patch notes, these come from the game’s support Twitter page, where they announced this patch that they called a maintenance patch for the majority of console platforms. Thankfully there is no no downtime as a result of this patch, so you should be able to download immediately without any delay to your gaming. The only real specifics given about this patch from Epic Games was that players on GeForce NOW are able to change their video settings again, which had been a problem. Otherwise, it’s just your standard stability patch all around.

Fortnite is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Fortnite Status Twitter page.