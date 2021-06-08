Fortnite: Where to Upgrade Weapons at Upgrade Benches

Upgrade benches are nothing new in Fortnite, but they’re back in Season 7 after a long hiatus and a new challenge requires players to upgrade weapons. This is a really easy challenge to finish. All you need is a few hundred Gold Bars saved up. The hardest part of this quest is actually finding the upgrade benches. There are only so many of them scattered across the island, and a few of them are in places that most people don’t visit very often. Thankfully, you can upgrade multiple weapons at the same bench so you only need to visit one of them to complete this challenge. Here’s where you can find upgrade benches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Where to Find Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Season 7

Upgrade benches can be found in the following locations.

Believer Beach

Durrr Burger south of Holly Hedges

Hydro 16 down the road to the east of Slurpy Swamp

Camp Cod south of Catty Corner

Catty Corner

Dirty Docks

Steamy Stacks

Craggy Cliffs

In a small building a short distance to the east of The Aftermath

At the orchard north of The Aftermath

You can also see a map with the locations of every upgrade bench in Fortnite Season 7 below.

Once you find an upgrade bench, you’ll need to spend Gold Bars to upgrade your weapon. The price will depend on the rarity of the weapon you want to upgrade. Rarer and more powerful weapons are obviously more expensive, so try to find some white and green guns to complete this challenge without breaking the bank. The cheapest weapon upgrade in the game takes a weapon from white to green, and it costs 200 Gold Bars. If you’re short on Gold, then you can always find NPCs and take on bounties and quests.

Once you complete this challenge, you’ll be rewarded a whopping 30,000 XP. This is sure to earn you a Battle Pass level or two and add some more Battle Stars to your wallet so you can check out the new skins and other cosmetics. With this quest out of the way, you can move onto some of the other challenges Season 7 has to offer like finding different IO tech weapons or searching for the Alien Artifacts.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.