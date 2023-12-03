Fortnite Whiplash Spawn Locations (Chapter 5)

Image: Epic Games

One of the first quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 requires you to travel in a Whiplash. This quest sounds easy on paper, but finding the car can be frustratingly difficult.

Thankfully, the Whiplash is one of the most common cars in Fortnite and vehicles are abundant on the new Chapter 5 map. There are plenty of houses and parking lots with cars waiting to be taken, but some spots are better for finding a Whiplash than others.

Where to Find a Whiplash in Fortnite

The absolute best place to find a Whiplash in Fortnite Chapter 5 is Reckless Railways. It’s a giant train station with plenty of parking space, meaning there are multiple cars just sitting around for you to take. If you land at Reckless Railways, you’re guaranteed to find at least one or two Whiplashes.

If you’re out and about during a Fortnite match and can’t make it to Reckless Railways, then keep an eye out for gas stations along the island’s roads. Gas stations always have a car or two to take, and there’s a good chance that a Whiplash will spawn if you visit one.

Snooty Steppes and Classy Courts are also two great POIs to visit if you’re looking for a Whiplash since the spawn rate tends to be higher there. There may not be as many cars in these two places, but if you find one, it’s almost assuredly going to be a Whiplash.

Once you’ve found a Whiplash, all you need to do is drive 1000 meters to complete this quest! Just find a long stretch of road and floor it. It’s really not that hard to drive 1000 meters, but still pay attention to your gas tank just in case you found a car that was already low on fuel.

There are plenty of other quests to keep players occupied during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and the rest of them are a bit more complicated than just finding and driving a car. One of the new weekly quests involves pulling off a train heist, while other minor quests will teach you about Mod Benches and show you where to find Weapon Cases to secure solid loot early in a match.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023