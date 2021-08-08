Game Guides

Genshin Impact 2.0 Lost Riches Guide – Day 3: Treasure Areas 5 and 6

Sure to help you get all the treasures

August 8th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Genshin-Lost-Riches-4-and-5

The third day of Genshin Impact‘s new Lost Riches event, taking place on its version 2.0 ”The Immortal God and the Eternal Euthymia” is here, and with it, the new treasure areas 4 and 5.

With that said, we will guide you through the new Treasure Areas, to make sure you are ready to face its dangers and sure to grab all of its rewards.

Before we start, you can also check out our guide to treasure areas 1,2,3, and 4, also featuring the location of the event’s first Special Treasure

Treasure Area 5 – Location and Tips

The event’s fifth treasure area is located on Jingu Island, at the north of Narukami Island, you can just teleport to the waypoint shown below and glide there.

Lost-Riches-Treasure-5

Be ready, since, when arriving in the area, you may have to finish the commission ”A Gentleman Strikes in Broad Daylight” before hunting for the coins. On it, you will need to gather 2 supplies around the island and withdraw from the region safely, which will consist in fighting a series of enemies. The fight is not hard, just bring a good DPS and make short work of the enemies.

If you don’t have the commission on your list, you can just start gathering the coins right away, which are mostly located on the shores of the island, with the rest present on the camp located at its center. No need to climb to the top.

Treasure Area 6 – Location and Tips 

After finishing the fifth treasure area you can just head towards the sixth, located south of Kujou Encampment. To get there, just head to the waypoint shown below and start hunting.

Lost-Riches-Treasure-6

After arriving in the area, drop down, since the coins are located on the lower levels, with a surprising amount in the area west of the Thunder Sakura Tree located in the region, and with a few coins located in the area surrounded by the barriers.

After unlocking all the regions before, you will already have the amount necessary to claim all 300 Primogems present in the event’s shop. Now is all about the mats and the Seelie.

The new Lost Riches event will be available from now to August 16, with a total of 14 treasure areas.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2021

