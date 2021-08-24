Genshin Impact 2.0 Phantom Flow Guide: Stage 5 – They Call It “Ironskin” (Shoden + Okuden)

The fifth stage of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 Phantom Flow event is here, bringing another challenge, which puts Travelers, this time, face to face with a few war machines.

With that said, we will now tell you how to complete the fifth stage of Genshin Impact’s current Phantom Flow event, They Call It “Ironskin”, and get all of its rewards.

Recommended Characters / Teams

Since this stage will feature a few Ruin Guards on its standard difficulties and the addition of a Ruin Grader to the mix on its challenge (Okuden) mode, first, you need to pick a DPS capable of dealing massive damage, for that, we recommend the use of elemental DPS’s, since the enemies have high resistance against Physical. Names such as Xiao, Hu Tao, and Ganyu would be our top picks.

Other than that, we recommend players to pick Bennett as a Healer, since he excels in healing, boosting his teammate’s overall ATK, and in generating energy for the party. After that, a character capable of generating shields would be our next priority, since, with one, you will be able to focus on dealing damage instead of avoiding blasts and missiles.

As always, combos such as Xiao – Hu Tao – Ganyu – Childe + Bennett can work wonders, since the support is able to, on its sixth constellation, converting all damage dealt inside its Burst area into Elemental, as well as enabling reactions.

Phantom Flow Stage 5 – Recommended Strategy – Shoden

To clear the stage, we recommend players to focus on dealing as much elemental damage as possible, all while using their supports to increase overall damage and keep the on-field character shielded. Finishing the enemies within the time will not be difficult, since, let’s be honest, we have been facing Ruin Guards often for almost a year.

Phantom Flow Stage 5 – Recommended Strategy – Okuden

For the Okuden challenge, as customary, the difficulty will spike.

With that said, we recommend the use of 2 DPS, a main and a Burst one, so that you can keep your overall damage high at all times. Once again the DPS + Bennett combo is great and offers all the tools needed for you to take on the challenge.

If you are having problems with this level, we recommend the use of consumables to increase your main stats and your chances. If you are using Bennett, using ATK-focused ones is highly advised.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.