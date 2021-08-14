Genshin Impact 2.0 Theater Mechanicus Guide: Stage 2 – Autumnal Resplendence

Genshin Impact‘s Theater Mechanicus event is back, bringing another wave of challenges, rewards, and many new features.

With that said, we will now guide you through Theater Mechanicus second stage, Autumnal Resplendence, which, different from the first stage, Slumber Spirit’s Bridge, features 5 waves of enemies, so that you can finish the stage quickly and, hopefully, finish all its waves without letting a single enemy cross the portal.

Wave 1

For the first wave, we will make use of two Dust Devil (Anemo) and one Rippling Reflection Mechanicus (Hydro) to stop the enemies coming from the portals. Make sure that each Anemo Mechanicus is facing the portal located at the other side of the floor, so that you can send them flying by making use of Swirl reactions.

Below the stairs, we will place another Anemo device, to keep the enemies from crossing the defenses, and add 2 Inferno Mechanicus to make use of Vaporize to deal heavy Pyro damage.

It is important to point out that, for this formation to work, you need to continually upgrade both the Dust Devil and Inferno Mechanicus, since it is vital to focus on increasing both their damage, speed, and range.

Wave 2

In the second wave, we will add two more Mechanicus, one Dust Devil one behind the two already placed Inferno Mechanicus, and one adjacent to them, facing the already placed 4 devices, so you can stop any enemy from fleeting the line of fire.

After that, remember to stay close to the stars, always applying hydro to opponents to enable Vaporize and paying close attention to the west wing, since you may need to step up to stop any enemies who manage to space the line of fire.

Wave 3

For the third wave, we will add two more Inferno Mechanicus to increase firepower. Always remember to keep upgrading the structures, so that they can attack as often as possible.

Wave 4

For the fourth wave, we will only add one Inferno Mechanicus to generate continuous damage. On this one, since many enemies will be able to run past the first line of defense, replacing the Rippling Reflection Mechanicus with a Furious Discharge one (Electro) to keep them in place is advised. If you make the change, there’s no need to change back for the next wave.

Wave 5

For the fifth and final wave, we will make use of another Inferno Mechanicus, this time located at the east path, so that we can finish any enemy who manages to pass. This wave is composed of three Frostarm Lawachurls, so dealing damage as often as possible is key.

