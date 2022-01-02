Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is almost here and players all over the world are already counting the seconds for the debut of both 5-star Cryo Polearm Shenhe and 4-star Geo Polearm Yun Jin, as well as for the debut of the long-awaited reruns of fan-favorites Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli. With that said, we will now tell you everything you need to know about version 2.4’s second wave of banners, set to feature both Ganyu and Zhongli.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Ganyu and Zhongli Banners: All 4-Stars, Runtime, and More

Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 second wave of banners will feature, as we said above, the long-awaited reruns of both “Plenilune Gaze” Ganyu and ”Vago Mundo” Zhongli. The banners will run from January 25, 2022, to February 15, 2022, and will feature Hydro Sword user “Juvenile Galant” Xingqiu, Electro Claymore wielder “Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean” Beidou, and Pyro Catalyst user “Wise Innocence” Yanfei as its featured 4-stars.

Together with the debut of the two banners, the version’s second weapon event wish banner will also debut, featuring both the 5-star Polearm Vortex Vanquisher and the 5-star bow Amos’ Bow as its featured weapons. Apart from the 5-stars, the banner will also feature the 4-star weapons Favonius Sword, Lithic Blade, Dragon’s Bane, Favonius Codex, and Sacrificial Bow. The banner will run simultaneously with the Zhongli and Ganyu reruns.

The version’s first wave of banners will feature both 5-star Cryo Polearm “Lonesome Transcendence” Shenhe and 5-star Anemo Polearm “Vigilant Yaksha” Xiao. Apart from the new characters and the already revealed reruns, version 2.4 will also feature the debut of two new skins, for both 5-star Electro Sword user Keqing, and 4-star Geo Catalyst user Ningguang.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to debut on January 5th, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2022