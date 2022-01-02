Genshin Impact 2.4 Ganyu and Zhongli Banners: All 4-Stars, Runtime, and More

Check out the full composition of both the Ganyu and Zhongli 2.4 banners

January 2nd, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Zhongli-Ganyu-banner

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is almost here and players all over the world are already counting the seconds for the debut of both 5-star Cryo Polearm Shenhe and 4-star Geo Polearm Yun Jin, as well as for the debut of the long-awaited reruns of fan-favorites Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli. With that said, we will now tell you everything you need to know about version 2.4’s second wave of banners, set to feature both Ganyu and Zhongli.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Ganyu and Zhongli Banners: All 4-Stars, Runtime, and More

Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 second wave of banners will feature, as we said above, the long-awaited reruns of both “Plenilune Gaze” Ganyu and ”Vago Mundo” Zhongli. The banners will run from January 25, 2022, to February 15, 2022, and will feature Hydro Sword user “Juvenile Galant” Xingqiu, Electro Claymore wielder “Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean” Beidou, and Pyro Catalyst user “Wise Innocence” Yanfei as its featured 4-stars.

Ganyu-Banner

Together with the debut of the two banners, the version’s second weapon event wish banner will also debut, featuring both the 5-star Polearm Vortex Vanquisher and the 5-star bow Amos’ Bow as its featured weapons. Apart from the 5-stars, the banner will also feature the 4-star weapons Favonius Sword, Lithic Blade, Dragon’s Bane, Favonius Codex, and Sacrificial Bow. The banner will run simultaneously with the Zhongli and Ganyu reruns.

Ganyu-weapon-Banner

The version’s first wave of banners will feature both 5-star Cryo Polearm “Lonesome Transcendence” Shenhe and 5-star Anemo Polearm “Vigilant Yaksha” Xiao. Apart from the new characters and the already revealed reruns, version 2.4 will also feature the debut of two new skins, for both 5-star Electro Sword user Keqing, and 4-star Geo Catalyst user Ningguang.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to debut on January 5th, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2022

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Shenhe Xiao banner Genshin Impact 2.4 Shenhe and Xiao Banners: All 4-Stars and More
Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is only a few days away and many players are currently counting...
Attack of the Fanboy
Genshin Impact Shenhe Genshin Impact Shenhe Details: Weapon, Skills, Ascension and More
Get ready for Shenhe.
Attack of the Fanboy
Genshin Impact Update 2.4 Genshin Impact Update 2.4 Release Date: Early Patch Notes, Banner Characters, and More Details
Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.
Attack of the Fanboy
Genshin 2.4 banner Genshin Impact 2.4 Banner Schedule: Shenhe, Yun Jin, Xiao, and More
Check out the banner schedule for the upcoming version 2.4 of Genshin Impact
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy