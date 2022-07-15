Summertime Odyssey, the main event of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.8 is finally here, allowing players the chance to once again visit the beautiful Golden Apple Archipelago, all while embarking on a new adventure, this time also starring Fischl, Kazuha, Mona, and Xinyan. But how can you start the event? And more importantly, how can you get access to the new version of the Golden Apple Archipelago? To answer that and more, here’s how to unlock the Archipelago in Genshin Impact’s version 2.8.

Genshin Impact 2.8: How to Get to the Golden Apple Archipelago

You can unlock the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact’s version 2.8 by taking part in the version’s first main event quest ”The Golden Apple Vacation Returns!”, which will be automatically unlocked once you trigger the event. To officially start the quest, you just need to talk to Katheryne at the Adventurers’ Guild headquarters located in Mondstadt, and then meet Fischl and Mona at the plaza located in front of the Cathedral.

It’s important to point out that you will only be able to take part in the event after reaching Adventurer Level 32 and completing both the game’s Chapter II: Prologue “Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves Archon Quest, as well as Mona’s first Story Quest “Astrolabos Chapter: Act I – Beyond This World’s Stars.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact’s version 2.8:

Reach Adventure Level 32.

Complete all necessary quests: ”Chapter II: Prologue “Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves” and “Astrolabos Chapter: Act I – Beyond This World’s Stars”.

Trigger the event and then head to the Adventurers’ Guild headquarters in Mondstadt.

Talk to Katheryne.

Talk to Fischl and Mona.

Continue the quest until you arrive at the Archipelago.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. The Archipelago will be accessible from July 15 to the end of version 2.8.