Genshin Impact 2.8 Klee Rerun Banner: Release Date, Characters, and Everything We Know

HoYoverse officially revealed the composition of the Klee rerun banner set to be released during Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 2.8, which is only a few days away. With that said, and to get you ready for the arrival of the newest rerun of Mondstadt’s strongest knight, here’s everything you need to know about the new Klee rerun, including which characters will be featured in it, its release date, and more.

As previously revealed, the 2.8 Klee rerun banner will be one of the featured banners part of the first phase of version 2.8 and will be followed by the release of Yoimiya’s first rerun. With that said, the Klee rerun banner is set to run from July 13 to August 2nd, 2022, and will feature, apart from Klee, Ningguang, Thoma, and Heizou.

This will be Klee’s second rerun overall, as well as one of Heizou’s debut banners, as the banner will run simultaneously with Kazuha’s first rerun, which will feature the same featured 4-stars. You can check out the first official look at Klee’s newest banner below:

The first wave of banners part of Genshin Impact’s version 2.8 will also allow players the chance to pull for both the 5-star sword Freedom-Sworn, which is the best weapon in the game for Kazuha, and the 5-star Catalyst Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, which is, in turn, the best weapon for Klee. The version’s first “Epitome Invocation” event wish banner is also set to feature the 4-stars The Alley Flash, Mitternachts Waltz, Rainslasher, Favonius Lance, and The Widsith. It’s important to point out that, contrary to the other 4-star weapons featured as part of the banner, both The Alley Flash and Mitternachts Waltz can only be acquired during event wish banners.

