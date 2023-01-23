Genshin Impact Alhaitham Weapon Tier List

This guide will share our picks for the best and worst Alhaitham weapons in Genshin Impact. This list will feature all the weapons currently in the game and will be ranked by their damage output and crowd control against waves of enemies, the two most essential factors in the game. There are 10 Ahaitham weapons in Genshin Impact, making the decision a little less intimidating than having to choose from a bunch of options which is good news. Without further ado, here is our ranked tier from S to B.

Ranking All Alhaitham Weapons in Genshin Impact

Below you will find a table featuring all weapons. Keep reading for a description of standout weapons in each tier level. This table will only go down to B, considering there are no weapons that are terrible choices.

Tier Weapon S Light of Foliar Incision, Haran Geppaku Futsu, Primordial Jade Cutter. A Freedom-Sworn, Harbinger of Dawn, Mistsplitter Reforged, Xiphos Moonlight, Toukabou Shigure. B The Black Sword, Sapwood Blade.

S Tier

These three weapons should be your go-to once you acquire any of them. They are powerful and provide the highest damage output compared to lower-ranking weapons. You have one notable standout here: Light of Foliar Incision. This weapon gives you an extremely high chance of critical hit damage, along with the opportunity to invest EM without sacrificing personal damage. The other two are also helpful, especially the Haran Geppaku Futsu, which increases your elemental damage and normal attack damage.

A Tier

These weapons are fantastic and missed the cut of being considered an S-level tier. Some players will likely even argue that these weapons should be placed higher, even though we didn’t see it that way. With that said, it must be mentioned two of these weapons that are incredibly powerful and are king in the A-ranking, that are the Mistsplitter Reforged and Freedom-Sworn. Mistsplitter offers the chance of quickly getting stacks by a character with infusion, while Freedom-Sworn increases normal and charge attacks along with attack percentage. Both are beasts.

B Tier

Don’t get me wrong, these weapons have perks, but more is needed to where you want to pick them over their higher-ups. For example, the Black Sword increased the critical rate by under 30 percent, making it lower than the higher Haran Geppaku Futsu. This is the common trend in this B-tier level, where there is some good, but you will always find something better, making them a secondary choice.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023