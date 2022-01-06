Genshin Impact: All 39 Enkanomiya Seelie Locations Map

Check out where to find all the Seelie in Enkanomiya

January 6th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Enkanomiya-Seelie

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is finally here and players all over the world are already adding Shenhe and Yun Jin to their teams, as well as exploring the game’s new region of Enkanomiya, which is filled with world quests, new enemies, fish, treasure chests, and more. With that said, you can find a total of 39 Seelie in Enkanomiya, all sure to reward you with Mora, items, and of course, plenty of Primogems. Now, to help you explore and get all the rewards available here’s the location of all the Seelie featured in Enkanomiya.

Genshin Impact: All 39 Enkanomiya Seelie Locations

As we said above, in total, players can help a total of 39 Seelie in the underwater region of Enkanomiya, with many of them being needed to unlock many of the locked treasure chests and puzzles available throughout the new region. With that said, you can check out where you can find all 39 Seelie in Enkanomiya in the image below, as they are presented in the game’s official interactive map:

Enkanomiya-Seelie-1

After going to each location, if you cannot find the Seelie, remember to use your elemental vision on a Seelie Court to get a hint of their location, as traces of their energy will point you towards them. If you find one first, just do the usual and follow them to their Seelie Court.

Now that you know where to find all the Seelie currently featured in the region of Enkanomiya, don’t forget to check out how to switch between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya, as well as how to get the Divine Bridle, which is needed to complete “The Phaethons’ Syrtos”.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2022

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Enkanomiya Genshin Leave Genshin Impact: How to Leave Enkanomiya
With the release of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight”, many players all over the world are not...
Attack of the Fanboy
Enkanomiya Genshin How to Unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact
Check out how to unlock the region of Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact
Attack of the Fanboy
Genshin Evernight Genshin Impact: How to Change Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya
Check out how to switch between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya
Attack of the Fanboy
Divine Bridle How to Genshin Impact: How to Get the Divine Bridle
Check out how to get the Divine Bridle and complete the Hyperion's Dirge quest
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy