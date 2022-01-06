Genshin Impact: All 39 Enkanomiya Seelie Locations Map

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is finally here and players all over the world are already adding Shenhe and Yun Jin to their teams, as well as exploring the game’s new region of Enkanomiya, which is filled with world quests, new enemies, fish, treasure chests, and more. With that said, you can find a total of 39 Seelie in Enkanomiya, all sure to reward you with Mora, items, and of course, plenty of Primogems. Now, to help you explore and get all the rewards available here’s the location of all the Seelie featured in Enkanomiya.

Genshin Impact: All 39 Enkanomiya Seelie Locations

As we said above, in total, players can help a total of 39 Seelie in the underwater region of Enkanomiya, with many of them being needed to unlock many of the locked treasure chests and puzzles available throughout the new region. With that said, you can check out where you can find all 39 Seelie in Enkanomiya in the image below, as they are presented in the game’s official interactive map:

After going to each location, if you cannot find the Seelie, remember to use your elemental vision on a Seelie Court to get a hint of their location, as traces of their energy will point you towards them. If you find one first, just do the usual and follow them to their Seelie Court.

Now that you know where to find all the Seelie currently featured in the region of Enkanomiya, don’t forget to check out how to switch between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya, as well as how to get the Divine Bridle, which is needed to complete “The Phaethons’ Syrtos”.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2022