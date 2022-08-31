In Genshin Impact, after players unlock Sumeru’s Tree of Dreams, they will unlock the ability to exchange Dendro Sigils for different sets of rewards, going from Ascension materials and Midlander Billets to both Intertwined and Acquaint Fates. But how many Dendro Sigils do you need to collect in order to unlock them, and more importantly, how many rewards are available in total? With that said, and to help you get all of the rewards as fast as possible, here are all of the Tree of Dreams rewards currently available as well as how to get them.

It is important to point out that this article will be updated as new rewards are unlocked or added to the game.

If you haven’t already here’s where to find and how to unlock the Tree of Dreams on Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All Tree of Dreams Rewards and How to Get Them

Currently, players are able to level their Three of Dreams all the way to level 20, which can be done by expending a total of 700 Dendro Sigils (35 for each level). Leveling up your Tree of Dreams to level 20 will also reward you with a total of 4 Intertwined and 4 Acquaint Fates. With that said, apart from an exclusive set of rewards, every level will also reward you with 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora. You can check out the full list of rewards below:

Level 1: 1x Fragile Resin, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Acquaint Fates, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Philosophies of Admonition, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

1x Midlander Sword Billet, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

1x Crown of Insight, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Acquaint Fates, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Philosophies of Praxis, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Intertwined Fates, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

1x Fragile Resin, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Acquaint Fates, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Philosophies of Admonition, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

1x Midlander Claymore Billet, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

1x Crown of Insight, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Acquaint Fates, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

1x Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Philosophies of Praxis, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

2x Philosophies of Praxis, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora Level 20: 2x Intertwined Fates, 200 Adventure EXP, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 50,000 Mora

How to Get Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact

You can get Dednro Sigils in Genshin Impact by opening chests, completing domains, and leveling up the Statues of the Seven in Sumeru. Overall, you will receive 5 Dendro sigils per Statue of the Seven level, as well as 1 to 3 form opening Normal Chests, 3 to 4 form opening Exquisite Chests, and 4 to 10 from both Precious and Luxurious Chests.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.