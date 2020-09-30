Genshin Impact Cross Save – Can You Link PS4 to PC and Mobile

Genshin Impact has full crossplay support across PC, PS4, and mobile, so many fans have wanted to know if there is cross save functionality between devices. The short answer is, “yes, but with one exception.” The long answer is going to upset PlayStation 4 fans of the game.

Genshin Impact supports cross save on PC and Mobile, but not the PS4.

Citing issues with the PSN infrastructure, developers miHoYo have confirmed that the PlayStation 4 does not support cross saves. PS4 players can still group up with their friends for some coop, but if they want to download Genshin Impact on their phones for some mobile play they’ll have to do so without their PS4 save.

PC and mobile have full cross save support in Genshin Impact, though no word yet on whether or not the Nintendo Switch version of the game will support the feature when it launches. I personally hope it does, because as impressive as Genshin Impact may be on my Galaxy S10, I’d prefer to play it on the larger Switch screen with Joy-Cons in hand.

If you’re wondering how cross saves work then you’ll be relieved to hear they’re simple. By merely logging into the same account on your new device you’ll find your save intact and ready to roll. Much like an MMO, all your data is stored server-side in Genshin Impact, so there’s no effort on your end outside of using the same login information. If you want to be safe then be sure to quit the game/app directly through the menu. Otherwise, there’s nothing to really worry about.