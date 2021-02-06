Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune – Where to Get Blue Item Photos with the Kurious Kamera

The Five Flushes of Fortune event in Genshin Impact Version 1.3 requires you to take photos of a specific subject each day, such as a Blue Item. Unlike Red Items, Blue Items are especially easy to get, so you should grab all ten photos for your daily Five Flushes of Fortune completion (and hopefully your reward trove) in no time.

Collect your Blue Item photos for the Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune event by photographing Glaze Lilies in Liyue and Qingce Village.

Blue Items are much, much simpler to photograph than either the Red or Blue Creature subjects that showed up in the Five Flushes of Fortune event these last couple of days, and assuming you haven’t gone on a gathering spree you won’t have too go far to get all ten of your photos.

The pavilion leading up to the Jade House In Liyue Harbor has Glaze Lilies in abundance, and these will provide you Blue Item photos when captured with the Kurious Kamera. Head up the stairs near the Bubu Pharmacy to grab your photos: you can take multiple photos of Glaze Lilies for credit, just not the same Glaze Lily.

If you run out of Glaze Lilies to photograph you can wrap up the Blue Item requirement for Five Flushes of Fortune by heading to the Qingce Village waypoint, then down to the rice fields below. These are rich with Glaze Lilies, and you will finish your Five Flushes of Fortune requirement for the day here.

If you’ve somehow exhausted your Glaze Lily count head to Wolvendom to photograph Small Lamp Grass, Mist Flowers, Crystal Chunks, and Magical Crystal Chunks. There are enough of each around the waypoint to grab all ten of your Five Flushes of Fortune Blue Item photos, so this challenge shouldn’t take more than five minutes to clear regardless of the path you take.

Just be sure to return to Ji Tong in Liyue to redeem your photos for a reward trove (if you have one of each color), and don’t forget to help your friends.