Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune – Where to Get Brown Creature Photos with the Kurious Kamera

The Five Flushes of Fortune event in Genshin Impact Version 1.3 requires you to take photos of a specific subject each day, such as a Brown Creature. Unlike Blue and Red Creatures a Brown Creature is perhaps the most common of them all, so you won’t have any issues getting all ten photos for your daily Five Flushes of Fortune completion (and hopefully your reward trove). Thankfully, there’s an area or two in Genshin Impact that’s perfect for finding Brown Creatures.

Collect your Brown Creature photos for the Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune event in either Stormterror’s Lair or the Thousands Winds Temple.

Brown Creatures are everywhere in Genshin Impact, so this Five Flushes of Fortune subject ranks among the easiest to complete. Regular Hilichurls, Mitachurls, Geo Slimes, and Rune Guards are all brown, and one area in particular has all four of those in abundance. Stormterror’s Lair in northern Mondstadt is absolutely packed with regular Hilichurls, and there are small camps next to each of the three waypoints there. If you are feeling ballsy, you can find Rune Guards in the southern portion of Stormterror’s Lair, though you can safely use the zoom feature on the Kurious Kamera to capture shots of these deadly Genshin Impact foes.

While in Stormterror’s Lair simply look for the wooden platforms with torn fabric draped over them to locate Hilichurl camps. There will be a mix of regular and elemental Hilichurls in these camps, but you shouldn’t have any issue finding ten regular Hilichurls for your Brown Creature Five Flushes of Fortune requirement. If you want a slightly slower route that has fewer elemental Hilichurls (and Rune Guards), head towards the Thousand Winds Temple in eastern Mondstadt, where regular Hilichurls are more commonly found than their elemental peers. There’s not as many Hilichurls here as there are in Stormterror’s Lair, but they tend to congregate around the waypoint, so you won’t have to go far to grab these photos with the Kurious Kamera.

Return to Ji Tong in Liyue Harbor once you’ve collected all ten photos of Brown Creatures to grab a reward trove (assuming you have at least one of each of the five colors). With the Five Flushes of Fortune event nearing its end you’ll want to hit up your Genshin Impact friends for any of their duplicates if you are short of grabbing all eight reward troves.