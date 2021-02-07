Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune – Where to Get Yellow Item Photos with the Kurious Kamera

The Five Flushes of Fortune event in Genshin Impact Version 1.3 requires you to take photos of a specific subject each day, like a Yellow Item. Yellow Items may be the easiest photos to grab for Five Flushes of Fortune, so you should grab all ten photos for your daily Five Flushes of Fortune completion (and hopefully your reward trove) in no time.

Collect your Yellow Item photos for the Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune near the Dawn Winery Statue of the Seven waypoint.

The Five Flushes of Fortune Yellow Item requirement is perhaps the easiest one yet, since you only have to go to a single waypoint to collect all ten. Pull up your map and head for the Dawn Winery Statue of the Seven, where you’ll find everything yellow within a few meters of the waypoint.

The entire immediate area around the statue is littered with some of Genshin Impact’s more common items, and they all happen to be yellow. There are three berry bushes to the North, East, and South of the statue, and you can photograph each berry for a single photo credit. There are also Sweet Flowers everywhere here, and they too count towards the Yellow Item Five Flushes of Fortune subject for today. Additionally, you can photograph the mushrooms on the ground with your Kurious Kamera, and they too contribute towards today’s Yellow Item requirement.

You should be able to grab all ten of your Five Flushes of Fortune photos within a minute or two. Just head back to Ji Tong in Liyue harbor to cash in a full set of all five colored photos for a reward trove, and don’t forget to check-up with your friends to see what they may need. With the Genshin Impact event coming to a close soon it’s in all of our best interest to help each other get all eight of our troves.

- This article was updated on:February 7th, 2021