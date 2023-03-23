Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Genshin Impact‘s Fungus Mechanicus event is here, allowing players to assemble their chosen fungi and then help them prove their might against whatever may stand in their way. In order to help you get all of the event rewards available as well as turn your fungi into an unstoppable force, here’s how to complete all stages available in the Fungus Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Fungus Mechanicus Guide: How to Complete All Stages and Get All Rewards

Before we start, it’s a must to have complete knowledge of what each fungus is capable of, as you will be able to use up to four of them to face the challenges of each stage. You can check out what each available fungus brings to the table below:

Bango-Head (Hydro) : A Hydro fungus capable of dealing both single target and AoE Hydro DMG, as well as healing nearby allies with its Skill, Pìercing Waterdrop.

: A Hydro fungus capable of dealing both single target and AoE Hydro DMG, as well as healing nearby allies with its Skill, Pìercing Waterdrop. Duelblaze (Pyro) : A fungus capable of dealing stances of Pyro damage, all while buffing its attack after each consecutive one performed. Its skill allows Duelblaze to perform a highly damaging AoE attack.

: A fungus capable of dealing stances of Pyro damage, all while buffing its attack after each consecutive one performed. Its skill allows Duelblaze to perform a highly damaging AoE attack. Twirly-Whirly (Anemo) : Capable of dealing instances of Anemo damage and decreasing the Elemental Resistance of its targets after triggering a Swirl reaction. Its skill is focused on dealing a massive amount of AoE Anemo damage.

: Capable of dealing instances of Anemo damage and decreasing the Elemental Resistance of its targets after triggering a Swirl reaction. Its skill is focused on dealing a massive amount of AoE Anemo damage. Blitzara (Electro): Capable of dealing Electro damage as well as actively decreasing the defense of targets after each hit. Its skill, Thunderbolt Twister, allows Blitzara to deal eight stances of AoE Electro damage.

Capable of dealing Electro damage as well as actively decreasing the defense of targets after each hit. Its skill, Thunderbolt Twister, allows Blitzara to deal eight stances of AoE Electro damage. Rocksteady (Geo): Capable of shielding the party against damage through the use of its skill. Deals single stances of Physical damage.

How to Complete Flame of Samadhi and Get All Rewards

After completing the introductory stage, or Ordened Trial, you will be able to truly start the event by starting the Flame of Samadhi stage. As the stage will feature a total of two Flames of Panche (AoE Pyro), four Cleansing Flames (Pyro), and five Wicked Waves (Hydro) mechanicus, we recommend that you make use of one Bongo-Head for healing/support, one Rocksteady for protection, as well as that of one Dualblaze and one Blitzara.

Once the stage starts, you will be able to easily defeat each horde by focusing on attacking the mechanicus closest to one another at first, while making use of Blitzara’s skill to both deal Aoe damage and enable reactions, as well as that of Rocksteady in order to protect your party once the need presents itself.

Just remember to keep at least 3 energy particles in-store at all times so that you can make use of Bongo-Head’s skill to heal the party and proc both Electro-Charged and Vaporize for massive damage.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023