Genshin Impact Guide – Mt. Aozang Treasure Area

Genshin Impact’s latest event, Lost Riches, is in full swing, letting players explore and find various treasures for new rewards. As you progress and use your new Mini Seelie pet to unlock new rewards, you’ll get better and better things to use in the regular game. For one of the Treasure Areas, specifically Treasure Area 14, you must head near Mt. Aozang and search for the treasure to dig up. This one can be a little challenging to find, but we’re here to help. In this guide, I’ll tell you exactly how to find the Mt. Aozang Treasure Area in Genshin Impact!

For this specific Treasure Area, you’ll first want to head North East of Mt. Aozang towards a nearby set of islands. Specifically, you’re looking for the island with the crescent-shaped stone walkway on it. If you’re still having trouble, use the image above to help locate it. You can even use the teleporter to get there a bit faster. Once at the crescent, look to the furthest most tree on the right and head behind it. You should hear the Mini Seelie telling you you’re very close. Once at it, use the treasure spot.

Digging the spot will grant you 20 Iron Coins, along with a group of admittedly annoying Treasure Hoarders. Dispatch the foes, then head towards the teleporter. Just North of it should be another spot that will grant you an additional 4 Iron Coins. After you’re done there, go directly East of the teleporter on a small cliff overlooking the ocean. There will be another treasure spot that will grant you another 20 Iron Coins. Once you’ve cleared that, head across the small bridge at the South of the island with the crescent stone walkway and you should see the next spot. Grab it, and you’ll have collected the last Iron Coins. You’ll also unlock the next Co-Op challenge to complete.

That’s all you need to know for the Mt. Aozang Treasure Area! If this Genshin Impact guide helped you at all, be sure to let us know in the comments below. As well, share it around so it can help others.

