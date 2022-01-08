Genshin Impact: Investigate the Rear of the Library and Solve the Puzzle Solution

Check out how to solve the puzzle and get the Golden Bridle

January 8th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is here, bringing to players not only the debut of both Shenhe and Yun Jin, but also the debut of the new region of Enkanomiya, home of new enemies, treasures, mysteries, Seelie, and, of course, world quests. With that said, we will now tell you how to complete ”Investigate the Rear of the Library and Solve the Puzzle”, part of the “The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent” world quest.

Genshin Impact: Investigate the Rear of the Library and Solve the Puzzle Solution

You can solve the Investigate the Rear of the Library and Solve the Puzzle in Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 by going to the marked region and then hitting the two devices located in front of the sealed room, as doing so will move two of its walls and create a safe passage to the treasure chest, which will contain the Golden Bridle. To open the patch, you need to hit the one on the right of the chest room first and then go to the one located in front of it. After hitting both devices, just enter through the path and go to the Exquisite Chest, as opening it will solve the puzzle. To recap, here’s how to complete the puzzle in Genshin Impact’s version 2.4:

  • Go to the marked location.
  • Hit the device located right on the chest room.
  • Hit the device located in front of the room.
  • Enter and open the Exquisite Chest.

Now that you know how to solve the puzzle, part of the ”The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent” world quest, don’t forget to check out how to unlock and defeat the new Bathysmal Vishap Herd Boss, as well as how to switch between Whitenight and Evernight in Enkanomiya.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

