Genshin Impact Shenhe Details: Weapon, Skills, Ascension and More

Genshin Impact is on the brink of a new update and with it a very exciting new character. There are a lot of popular Polearm users in Genshin Impact so far, but no five-star Cryo ones. With the addition of Shenhe, that will change. Here’s everything you need to know about Shenhe in Genshin Impact.

How to Get Genshin Impact Shenhe

Shenhe will be available right when Genshin Impact Update 2.4 goes live on January 5. She will be available in The Transcendent One Returns banner right next to a re-run banner of Xiao. Later in January, re-runs of Ganyu and Zhong-Li will be available so be sure to save up on those Primogems.

While there are some very popular characters returning to Genshin Impact with this update, Shenhe is definitely not one to miss. She is extremely powerful and works well as a support character. With Shenhe and Ganyu on the same team, you’re basically unstoppable.

How to Use Shenhe

Shenhe is a five-star Polearm Cryo user, meaning she’s very powerful. Her main ability is called Spring Spirit Summoning. Besides dealing Cryo damage to nearby enemies, everybody in the party receives the Icy Quill buff which strengthens all Normal, Charged, Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts that deal Cryo damage relative to Shenhe’s attack power.

Shenhe’s Elemental Burst is called Divine Maiden’s Deliverance and it packs a punch. On use, it deals heavy AoE Cryo damage to enemies in the area. On top of that, all of the enemies within the AoE will have decreased Cryo resistance and Physical resistance. And lastly, the Talisman summoned will do periodic Cryo damage and buff party members’ Cryo damage inside of it.

Shenhe looks to be a great party member for teams with one or more Cryo members. Her ability to strengthen all Cryo attack power and decrease enemy Cryo resistance makes her a character to definitely consider. Paired with the new Glacier and Snowfield artifacts, Shenhe is a Liyue legend not to be trifled with.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.