Genshin Impact: The Best Team Composition for Yoimiya

Yoimiya, Genshin Impact‘s latest 5-star character is a great pick for all in need of a target-focused high damaging DPS, capable of generating reactions and dealing massive elemental damage, all while boosting her teammates overall damage.

We will now tell you what to keep in mind when building around Yoimiya, as well as show you a team composition sure to help you light up the battlefield.

The Best Team Composition for Yoimiya

First, since Yoimiya is a character specialized in dealing Elemental Damage through her normal attacks (enhanced by her elemental Skill), her teammates need to be able to help her generate as many reactions as possible, increasing her overall damage and AoE.

Since Hydro will allow Yoimiya to generate the Vaporize reaction, which will increase the damage of her normal attack based on the attack’s overall damage, using a support capable of applying it on enemies is recommended.

With that said, taking into account the fact that Xingqiu is able to apply Hydro with both his Elemental Skill and Burst, plus the fact that his Burst allows for him to apply the element every time a normal attack hits, makes him one of the best supports for Yoimiya, as well as a vital part of our composition.

Mona is also a great choice for a Hydro support since she can place a decoy that will deal constant Hydro damage to enemies and has an Elemental Burst which not only applies the element but also exponentially increases the team’s overall damage.

For the team’s seconds spot, we will pick Fischl, another character that can fit our DPS’ strengths like a glove, especially if you have her sixth constellation unlocked, which allows Fischl to deal continuous Electro damage on the field every time an attack hits, thanks to Oz’s follow up, which can deal even more damage if paired with Yoimiya’s Burst passive, Aurous Blaze.

Any Electro character capable of dealing off-field damage can work great with Yoimiya since the on-field damage can be enhanced by the Overload reaction.

Since all compositions need at least one healer, for this composition, we recommend Bennett, since he can heal as well as boost Yoimiya’s overall damage exponentially. Bennett will also allow the whole team to get a 25% ATK increase, thanks to the Fervent Flames (Pyro + Pyro) Elemental Resonance.

If you want, adding Venti or Sucrose to the team to gather enemies, increase the teams elemental Mastery, and generate reactions is a great way of taking your damage to the skies. But that would mean leaving one of your supports behind and focusing your damage in only one reaction + Swirl.

With that said, the composition above, (Xingqiu/Mona + Fischl + Bennett) is, in our opinion, the best for Yoimiya, since it offers not only a great damage boost but also the opportunity to generate many reactions and deal continuous damage, while also making full use of Yoimiya’s passives to increase its support’s offensive abilities.

It is good to point out that you should not expect Yoimiya to hit the same numbers as Hu Tao and Ganyu, the game’s current top Elemental DPS’, since differently from the two, her biggest weakness is in the fact that she is character focused on targeting single enemies.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature. You can check out our guide n how to build Yoimiya as an Elemental DPS here.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2021