Genshin Impact Xiao Market – What’s in the Lantern Rite Event Shop

The latest event in Genshin Impact – the Lantern Rite Festival – is in full swing, and with it comes the new Xiao Market event shop filled with goodies. Ranging from ascension materials, experience books, to talent level-up items, there’s something here for everyone (except for those who want Xiao; he is not actually up for sale in his titular market).

There are three stages to the Xiao Market, and the last two are both locked behind a time-gate. We still know what’s for sale in the Xiao Market, but like everything else in the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact we’ll update this article once Stage 2 and Stage 3 go live since the total number of items for sale in each stage won’t be revealed until they are active.

The Lantern Rite Xiao Market – here’s what’s in the latest Genshin Impact event shop.

Before I list everything that’s up for grabs in the Xiao Market, here are the time-gates attached to each stage in Genshin Impact. All times are is PST.

Stage 1: February 10th at 10:00am PST until March 7th at 03:59am PST.

Stage 2: February 14th at 04:00am PST until March 7th at 03:59am PST.

Stage 3: February 18th at 04:00am PST until March 7th at 03:59am PST.

The lead takeaway here? The Xiao Market closes on March 7th at roughly 4am PST, so you have until then to spend your Peace Talismans (earned from completing Theater Mechanicus challenges) for the items within. The Lantern Rite event itself ends on February 28th, so if you plan to grab everything on offer in the Xiao Market you will need to clear all the objectives within this Genshin Impact event by the end of the month.

Okay, with that out of the way, let’s look at what’s inside the Xiao Market in Genshin Impact!

Xiao Market Stage 1 (Open)

Agnidus Agate Fragment (6 total) 60 Peace Talismans

Varunada Lazurite Fragment (6 total) 60 Peace Talismans

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment (6 total) 60 Peace Talismans

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment (6 total) 60 Peace Talismans

Shivada Jade Fragment (6 total) 60 Peace Talismans

Prithiva Topaz Fragment (6 total) 60 Peace Talismans

Hero’s Wit (20 total) 20 Peace Talismans

Dust of Azoth (20 total) 10 Peace Talismans

10000 Mora (20 total) 20 Peace Talismans

Grand total: 3160 Peace Talismans

Xiao Market Stage 2 (Closed)

Crown of Insight 1000 Peace Talismans

Hero’s Wit 20 Peace Talismans

Mystic Enhancement Ore 10 Peace Talismans

10000 Mora 20 Peace Talismans

Grand total: Pending

Xiao Market Stage 3 (Closed)