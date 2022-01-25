Genshin Impact Yae Miko Banner Release Date, Abilities, and Constellations

Though Yae Miko is yet to see an official release date in Genshin Impact, news and information in regards to the head priestess of Inazuman Shrines have already come out in droves since the official gesture at her imminent arrival. With the recent conclusion of the Beta Test for patch 2.5, details surrounding the character’s release schedule and capabilities have mostly been finalized. This makes it a good time to elaborate on when exactly is she going to become playable, and what she as a character is capable of bringing to the table for interested players.

The Release Date for Yae Miko’s Character Banner

Yae Miko is most likely going to drop with the release of Patch 2.5 in Genshin Impact. Though there has been no official announcement on Mihoyo’s part as to when the date will exactly be, it is possible to come to a logical assumption. With the sole exception that is last year’s lantern festival, every character banner in Genshin Banner spans a total duration of 3 weeks with no overlaps in between. This makes it possible to deduce as to when her banner’s going live when the subsequent patch drops. Though there can sometimes be a few day gaps in-between, at the earliest, that day would be the 16th of February.

Yae Miko’s Abilities and Constellations

As the result of leakers who have gotten ahold of the internal data during the beta test, information in regards to Yae Miko, like her ascension materials has already been made public knowledge. Due to some changes having been made to Yae Miko during the testing phase, including revisions made to her passive and constellations, it wouldn’t be unwise to take another look at her kit to see what has changed from then until now.

Yae Miko is an Electro Catalyst user who summons kitsune spirits to attack her foes, with her normal attack hitting up to 3 times consecutively. Her charge attack lets her summon lightning and deal AoE Electro damage to enemies in front of her, traveling in a straight line. Her plunge attack is similar to other catalyst users’. Where she turns into a ball of energy, plunging downward dealing AoE damage to enemies standing in her close vicinity.

Her Elemental Skill Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura allows her to dash a short distance forward whilst placing down a totem. The totem acts as a sort of lightning rod, auto-targeting enemies nearby, striking them with lightning at timed intervals. Her elemental skill has three charges in total.

Her Elemental Burst Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin on the other hand lets her call down a bolt of massive lightning to strike nearby enemies, whilst consuming all existing totems on the field at the same time. For every totem consumed, a singular strike of smaller lightning follows the larger lightning in addition. Which would seem to indicate that Yae Miko’s kit revolves around placing down totems and then destroying them with her elemental burst at the opportune time.

Her passive talents and her constellations generally expand upon her existing kit, giving her more benefits when she destroys her totems or making her totems harder hitting and more reliable. The following are the descriptions of her passive talents and constellations, courtesy of the database at Honey Impact:

Passive Talent 1: Has a 25% chance to get 1 regional Character Talent Material (base material excluded) when crafting. The rarity is that of the base material.

Passive Talent 2: When casting Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin, each Sesshou Sakura destroyed resets the cooldown for 1 charge of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura.

Passive Talent 3: Every point of Elemental Mastery Yae Miko possesses will increase Sesshou Sakura DMG by 0.15%.

Constellation 1: Each time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Tenko Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 8 Elemental Energy for herself.

Constellation 2: Sesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created, their max level is increased to 4, and its attack range is increased by 60%.

Constellation 3: Increases the Level of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Constellation 4: When Sesshou Sakura lightning strikes opponents, the Electro DMG bonus of all nearby party members is increased by 20% for 5 seconds.

Constellation 5: Increases the Level of Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Constellation 6: The Sesshou Sakura’s attacks will ignore 60% of the opponent’s DEF.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.