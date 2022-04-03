Genshin Impact’s version 2.6 just arrived, and with it, leaks regarding the game’s upcoming version 2.7 as well as its two featured and previously leaked characters. the 5-star Bow wielder Yelan, and the 4-star Electro sword user Kuki Shinobu surfaced, revealing many details regarding their kits and more. But when will Yelan and Kuki Shinobu be released?

Genshin Impact Yelan Release Date: When is the Yelan Banner in 2.7?

Although HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date of Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 2.7, taking into account that the first wave of banners featured as part of the game’s current version 2.6 is set to run until April 19th, 2022, the game’s version 2.7 is expected to be released in the second week of May.

With that said, taking into account the current banner composition and its order, it is highly possible that Yelan will indeed be the star of the upcoming version’s first character-focused wish banner, following the steps of 5-star Cryo Polearm Shenhe, 5-star electro Catalyst user Yae Miko, and that of one of the game’s current featured 5-stars, and the game’s newest character, the 5-star Hydro sword user Kamisato Ayato. It’s also highly likely that Kuki Shinobu, will, just like Yun Jin, be featured as part of the version’s first banner as well.

According to known leaker Project Celestia, Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 2.7 will feature a new Archon quest set in the Chasm, the debut of Yelan’s first story quest “Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I”, and the debut of Kuki Shinobu’s first hangout event. According to known leaker Ubatcha, as well as many other trustworthy sources, the new version will also feature the debut of both Yelan’s featured weapon, the 5-star bow, Aqua Simulacra, and that of a new free 4-star bow called Fading Twilight.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2022