Ghost of Tsushima Hidden Trophies List

The PlayStation trophy list for the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima has just been revealed, complete with 31 hidden trophies, out of 77 total. This list comes a day prior to the PlayStation 5 release, and differs from the original PlayStation 4 list. Whether you want an early peak at the trophies to gauge their difficulty before release, or you’re reading in the future and want to unmask the hidden trophies, we’ve got them all here for you.

This article will list both the 31 Ghost of Tsushima hidden trophies, as well as the 46 visible trophies separately. Do note that hidden trophies are usually hidden for a reason, that reason being to block out potential spoilers, so if this is your first time playing this title, a spoiler alert is being issued now. The platinum isn’t overly difficult, though the add-ons can be a bit of a pain. Overall, this should be a fairly enjoyable completion for trophy hunters.

Ghost of Tsushima Hidden Trophies

Base game:

Gathering Storm (Bronze)

Recover the katana of clan Sakai.

Break your code to help a new friend.

Recruit the Straw Hat ronin.

Rescue Taka from Mongol captivity.

Free Lord Shimura from the Khan’s clutches.

Rally the peasants of Yarikawa.

Recover your father’s armor.

Eradicate the traitors in the name of a fallen friend.

Embrace your new identity.

Reunite with your allies in the frozen north.

Confront the Khan.

Leave the past behind and accept the burden of your new mantle.

Complete all of Norio’s Tales.

Complete all of Masako’s Tales.

Complete all of Ishikawa’s Tales.

Complete all of Yuna’s Tales.

Shoot a Terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing.

Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge.

Discover Umugi Cove.

Bow to 10 hidden altars across Tsushima.

Discover a Pillar of Honor and collect its Sword Kit.

Purchase an item from the Black and White Dye Merchants.

Dress up as a legendary thief.

Play the “Lament of the Storm” at a friend’s grave.

Iki Island: Story Add-On:

Out of the Past (Silver)

Survive the Eagle’s medicine and bid farewell to a new friend.

Complete all Mythic Tales on Iki Island.

Complete all Mythic Tales on Iki Island. Elegy for Kazumasa (Bronze)

Complete all Memories of Your Father.

Iki Island: Exploration Add-On:

Monkey See (Bronze)

Embody the spirit of the monkey on Saruiwa.

Achieve bronze or higher on all Archery Challenges.

Complete all Animal Sanctuaries.

Purchase an item from the Crimson Dye Merchant and obtain a dye for your Sakai Horse Armor.

Other Trophies

Base game:

Living Legend (Platinum)

Obtain all trophies.

Complete all of the Mythic Tales.

Complete all Tales of Tsushima.

Defeat 20 enemies with a counterattack after a Perfect Parry.

Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff.

Successfully Stagger enemies 50 times.

Successfully complete every duel.

Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes.

Build your Legend to earn the title Ghost of Tsushima.

Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances.

Acquire all the throwable Ghost Weapon techniques.

Fully upgrade your sword.

Equip a charm in all 6 slots.

Collect 10 gifts.

Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear.

Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima.

Find and honor all of the Shinto Shrines on Tsushima.

Personalize a scene in Photo Mode.

Collect 20 Records.

Collect 20 Mongol artifacts.

Complete all Hot Springs, Haiku, Inari Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes.

Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara.

Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara.

Liberate 8 occupied areas in Toyotama.

Liberate all occupied areas in Toyotama.

Liberate 7 occupied areas in Kamiagata.

Liberate all occupied areas in Kamiagata.

Liberate the entirety of Tsushima Island.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Mode Add-On:

Transcendence (Gold)

Complete all 3 Raid chapters. Ultimate Warrior (Silver)

Reach rank 20 with all roles. Ultimate Truth (Silver)

Complete the final wave in a gold Survival. Promising Start (Bronze)

Complete a Legends Mode story. True Understanding (Bronze)

Complete all Legends Mode stories on a single difficulty. Self-Actualized (Bronze)

New Game+ Add-On:

Grand Opening (Bronze)

Complete Jin’s Journey in New Game+.

Iki Island: Story Add-On:

Friend to All Raiders (Gold)

Complete all Tales of Iki. The Benefit of All Beings (Bronze)

Build your Legend on Iki Island to earn the title Legacy Redeemer. The Butcher Redeemed (Bronze)

Liberate Iki Island by defeating the Eagle and driving the invaders from Mongol territory. Common Courtesy (Bronze)

Iki Island: Exploration Add-On:

A Few Splinters (Bronze)

Complete all bokken duels at the Hidden Cove Tournament. Well-Rounded Warrior (Bronze)

Legends: Rivals and Mastery Challenges Add-On:

Honor Bound (Bronze)

Bind a piece of gear to a class. Champion of the Kami (Bronze)

Win a Legends Rivals match. Cursed No More (Bronze)

Purify a Cursed piece of gear. A Painful Blockage (Bronze)

Ghost of Tsushima is available to play on PC and PlayStation 4, and releases for PlayStation 5 on August 20th, 2021.